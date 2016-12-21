After a slight delay, Dec 99th, the duo formed by Yasiin Bey, formerly known as Mos Def, and artist Ferrari Sheppard, has finally released their new LP, December 99th, for everyone’s listening pleasure.

December 99th was created while Bey was detained in South Africa for the past several months before finally being granted permission to leave the country under the condition that he never return. The whole ordeal began when he reportedly tried to enter South Africa using a false travel document.

The album was originally announced as a December 9th release but was temporarily delayed and includes track like “N.A.W.” and “Seaside Panic Room” that popped up online over the past year.

December 99th‘s arrival comes as Bey is set to appear at the world famous Apollo Theater on Thursday, December 22nd with the show being livestreamed exclusively on Tidal. The show will be one of his final performances after he recently announced his decision to retire from performing. For his return to New York, Bey’s expected to perform material off his past and upcoming albums as well bringing a few special guests with him.

Tidal subscribers can listen to the full project right now while members and non-members alike can stream “Blade in the Pocket” for free below.