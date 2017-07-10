Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Without a full-length album to his name, Moses Sumney already has quite the wow factor attached to his name, thanks to captivating and slow-burning tracks like “Doomed,” which showcases his versatile voice and its symbiotic relationship with lush ambient soundscapes. It was previously announced that Sumney signed with Jagjaguwar to release his debut album, and now more details about the record have emerged.

The California- and Ghana-raised singer’s album is called Aromanticism, and it’s set to come out on September 22nd. Press materials call it “a concept album about lovelessness as a sonic dreamscape” that “seeks to interrogate the social constructions around romance.” Sumney wrote something similar on Twitter when he announced his fall tour dates, saying that fans should feel free to check out the shows by themselves because Aromanticism is the kind of record to “have a moment with yourself, for yourself.” It also includes new versions of a couple songs we’ve heard before: “Lonely World” and “Plastic.”

The album announcement came along with a new video of Sumney performing a piano-driven version of “Doomed” at St. Stephens Uniting Church in Sydney, Australia back in January. The full performance is scheduled to air on Australia’s Double J at 1 AM EST tonight, but if you’re unable to catch that, an archived stream will be available a week after the airing.

Check out the album art and tracklist below, and find Sumney’s upcoming tour dates here.

Jagjaguwar

Here’s the full Aromanticism tracklist:

1. “Man On The Moon (Reprise)”

2. “Don’t Bother Calling”

3. “Plastic”

4. “Quarrel”

5. “Stoicism”

6. “Lonely World”

7. “Make Out In My Car”

8. “The Cocoon-Eyed Baby”

9. “Doomed”

10. “Indulge Me”

11. “Self-Help Tape”