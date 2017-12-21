UK Rap Upstart Nafe Smallz Flexes In The Buzzy ‘Gucci’ Video

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Gucci has been an indelible part of hip-hop for over 20 years. From the fashions of Dapper Dan to modern day trap stars, hip-hop culture has long deified the European clothing brand. We can look no further than rap icon Gucci Mane putting the brand in his name. Well…for the sake of today, we can look a little further. UK rapper Lufe Smallz is slowly building his buzz, and he’s starting to make waves stateside. Today, he dropped the “Gucci” video via Complex, a celebration of the brand and autotune-soaked introduction to his world.

“Got me flexin’, Gucci’d out forever,” he sings over the downtempo trap beat. The genre-bending song is the first single from his Movie Music album, which drops tonight at midnight. Smallz has recorded four videos for the project and will drop them gradually over the next four weeks. “Gucci’s” visual sees him vibin’ with his crew while letting us know he’s gonna “die a legend.” He’s already been a part of one legendary hip-hop moment, as it was his February show in which Drake, Skepta and Giggs made well-received cameos.

Maybe one day he will be able to reach the status where his mere appearance elicits pandemonium, and Movie Music will be another step in that journey.