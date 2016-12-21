Why Every Artist Wants To Work With Chance The Rapper

Nas Feels ‘Hip Hop Is Dead’ Did More Harm Than Good

12.21.16 24 hours ago

Subscribe to UPROXX

This week saw the 10th anniversary of Nas’ controversial Hip Hop Is Dead album. The skillful MC penned the project at a time when ringtone rap was at an all-time high and #barz were seemingly no longer a requirement for dopeness. While reflecting on the project a decade later, Nas said Hip Hop Is Dead didn’t turn out the way he wanted.

Speaking on the inspiration behind the album title, Nas credits De La Soul’s 1991 De La Soul Is Dead album and the buzz about hip-hop being dead at the time as the driving force behind his own 2006 project. The Queensbridge spitter thought he could reach younger rappers by “opening up the art form” and making them understand that they could still be trendy while still being lyricists. Unfortunately, a decade later, Nas feels he did more harm than good.

“In retrospect, I missed the mark by miles. I didn’t want to pick people apart. I felt it was for a younger artist to do,” Nas admits in a new clip celebrating the Hip Hop Is Dead’s 10th anniversary. “I felt like it would be dope if I could say something like hip hop is dead that would make some of the young guys realize not only can you follow what’s happening today, but you can go back into the history.”

While he may have had good intentions, the Queens rapper helped increase the generational divide in hip-hop. But at least the album gave us the “Black Republicans” collaboration between him and Jay Z.

TAGSHip-Hop Is DeadNas

Around The Web

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 3 weeks ago 4 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 3 weeks ago 26 Comments
Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

and 11.30.16 3 weeks ago
From Near ‘Simpsons’ Spinoff To A Check Against Hollywood Ridiculousness: Why ‘The Critic’ Still Matters

From Near ‘Simpsons’ Spinoff To A Check Against Hollywood Ridiculousness: Why ‘The Critic’ Still Matters

11.29.16 3 weeks ago 25 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

11.28.16 3 weeks ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP