The death of Mobb Deep rapper Prodigy hit the hip-hop world like a slug to the chest. In the days immediately following the horrible news, fans and superstars alike shared their grief at the way too early loss of one of the greatest MC’s to ever pick up a microphone. One of the hardest hit was his friend and fellow Queensbridge resident, Nas.

🙏🏾 QB RIP King P. Prodigy 4 Ever A post shared by Nasir Jones (@nas) on Jun 20, 2017 at 10:33am PDT

During a recent performance at a festival called Woo Hah! in the Netherlands this past weekend, Has decided to honor Prodigy by going bar-for-bar over what many consider to be the greatest Mobb Deep cut, “Shook Ones Pt. II.” When the song ended, the crowd began chanting “RIP Prodigy” at Nas’ request, before he ended it with a simple message: “We love you Prodigy.”

Though Prodigy and Nas engaged in a short-lived beef the two men cleared the air with one another shortly after Prodigy was released from jail back in 2011. “He called me as soon as he got out of jail. He got in touch with me. We talked about some things,” Nas told MTV. “I didn’t know he had a book. He didn’t tell me that. I guess he just wanted to clear the air on some past things that don’t mean anything today.”

You can watch Nas’ touching tribute to Prodigy in the video above.