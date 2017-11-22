Columbia

Comeback albums are a pretty hit-or-miss affair, but based on the early returns, it looks like N.E.R.D’s first LP since 2010’s Nothing is going to be just fine, as the Rihanna-featuring “Lemon” and the André 3000-assisted “Rollinem 7’s” are both gems. Now, we have some more concrete info about No_One Ever Really Dies: The group shared the cover art on Twitter (that’s it above), and revealed its December 15th release date.

The big question now, of course, is: Whose mouth is that on the cover? With its tongue proudly hanging out, the first thought that comes to mind is Miley Cyrus, and a quick Google image search for “Miley Cyrus tongue” solidifies this in my brain as a plausible theory. Meanwhile, the previously revealed tracklist is full of big-name, non-Miley contributions: Guest spots on the record come via Kendrick Lamar (on two tracks), Rihanna, André 3000, Gucci Mane, Wale, Future, M.I.A., and Ed Sheeran.

Check out the No_One Ever Really Dies art above, find the tracklist below, and listen to “Lemon” here and “Rollinem 7’s” here.

1. “Deep Down Body Thirst”

2. “Lemon” (Feat. Rihanna)

3. “Voilà” (Feat. Gucci Mane and Wale)

4. “1000” (Feat. Future)

5. “Don’t Don’t Do It” (Feat. Kendrick Lamar)

6. “Kites” (Feat. Kendrick Lamar and M.I.A.)

7. “ESP”

8. “Lightning Fire Magic Prayer”

9. “Rollinem 7’s” (Feat. André 3000)

10. “Lifting You” (Feat. Ed Sheeran)

11. “Secret Life of Tigers”