Meek Mill Goes Hard And Keeps It Real In His New Song ‘King’

You’ve got to hand it to Meek Mill, the dude stays busy. Ahead of the release of his next, hotly anticipated mixtape Dreamchasers 4.5, the Philly rapper has just dropped a brand new fire track. Titled “King,” the bombastic song was produced by Chicago stalwart C-Sick. It’s the first number on the upcoming compilation release RGB (Red, Green and Blue) put together by the underwear company Ethika Inc.

In the song, Meek stays patently unapologetic about who he is and how he acts. “Kept it real / Now, they mad at me / Thought that millions would embarrass me / But I done really been through tragedy.”

Mill has seen his name in the headlines quite a bit over the last few weeks, especially after Drake touched on their feud in a wide-ranging interview on Beats 1. In the talk Drizzy revealed “When I dropped ‘Charged Up,’ just to kinda see what the preparation level was, I realized — oh wow you’re not ready…I respect revenge when it’s warranted. It’s not something I’m proud of because it took just as much of an emotional toll on me — maybe not as much as it did on him — but you always gotta hear about it… and just seeing people get so riled up on negativity, it doesn’t feel great… It was just embarrassing to witness, you know?”

You can listen to “King” above, and check out the track list for RGB (Red, Green and Blue) below.

1. Meek Mill – “King”

2. Lil Durk – “In My”

3. Kid Ink – “High Signin’”

4. Tdot Illdude – “I Don’t Know Why”

5. Bricc Baby – “F It Up” (Remix)

6. Dave East – “Rubberband”

7. Ace Hood – “Head Honcho”

8. YBS Skola – “Reaction”

9. Chevy Woods – “The A-Team”

10. Casey Veggies – “100 Rack Shawty”

11. Bok Nero – “Dolla $ign”