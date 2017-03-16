https://twitter.com/robertgorell/status/842439260653404161

News Flash: Donald Trump lies. At this point it’s indisputable, he tells lies and gets caught and exposed for them just about every time he speaks. It’s pathological and seemingly unavoidable at this point. At the end of the day, there’s only so many ways to continue telling that story, but thankfully for us and our funny bones MSNBC’s Ari Melber found a new way to excoriate Trump for his lying, by using the words of the great prophet 50 Cent.

Yes, Ari turned to the words of 50 during a roundtable discussion to admonish Trump for his “alternative facts” saying “I’m moved to think of 50 Cents famous admonition” before dropping a few lines from 50’s nearly 20-year-old track “I’m A Hustler” to extrapolate his point. “I hate a liar more than I hate thief,” he said quoting 50. “A thief is only after my salary, a liar is after my reality.”

The quote is great, some of Fif’s finest work, but Ari’s knowledge of obscure 50 Cent songs and verses is even more impressive. The fact that 36-year-old Cornell graduate was able to reach back into his memory and whip out a couple of bars from 50’s unreleased, debut album Power of the Dollar and drop it at a moment’s notice is incredible.

This recent allusion brings to mind another New York rap tie-in that Ari Melber made back in September when he he said Donald Trump was “hitting the Diddy test,” then referenced the line on “Bad Boy For Life” when Diddy rapped, “Don’t worry if I write rhymes, I write checks.”

https://twitter.com/T_FisherKing/status/771350388578529282?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw