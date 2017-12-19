A News Reporter Apologizes For Saying Diddy ‘Drank A 40’ Before Asking To Own An NFL Team

12.19.17 1 hour ago

Bay Area-based sports reporter Henry Wofford is under fire for controversial comments about hip-hop impresario Sean “P. Diddy” Combs. Diddy recently asked the NFL to be considered to buy the league’s Carolina Panthers football team after their original owner Jerry Richardson announced he was selling the team this offseason amid harassment allegations. Diddy announced his desire to own the team in colorful fashion, taking to Instagram to decree what he would do as majority owner of the team.

Wofford was apparently not amused by the clip. In a segment on KRON4’s news show, he dismissively said Diddy “looks high right there in this video,” and that “he looks like he smoked a blunt and drank a 40.” There was a tremendous social media backlash to his comments, exemplified by one Twitter user’s assertion that Wofford’s comments are “how white people view us.” Wofford is Black, but the tone and ease with which he dismissed Diddy parroted what one could expect on a Fox News broadcast. His white colleague Darya Folsom laughed at the jokes, which drew further ire.

The criticisms made Wofford post an apology on KRON4’s website and on Twitter, acknowledging Diddy’s success and suggesting he was “taken out of context.”

