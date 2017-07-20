Barbie A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Jul 20, 2017 at 2:37pm PDT

The video for Yo Gotti’s “Rake It Up” is on the way, and based on these steamy teasers, it looks like it’s going to be a sight to see. Nicki Minaj is always a welcome addition for a guest verse, and she’s going full barbie in the clip Gotti posted of her wearing a very strappy and sexy pink bathing suit and dancing to her verse while the ocean quietly laps in the background, and later, a little more covered up.

Plus, it’s only appropriate that Yo Gotti got Blac Chyna to be in the video, since Nicki’s opening bars are a play on Chyna’s name, and also since the song is about strippers “raking up” their money, which is an occupation that Chyna is familiar with. They even got the pink Lambo for Nicki while Chyna is rocking in a red Ferrari.

Yo Gotti will most likely be outshined by the combined star power of these two women, but hey, that’s what you get when you put such powerhouses in one video. Will Nicki and Chyna actually be racing in these fancy sports cars remains to be seen, but between the ocean-front dancing and the powerhouse vehicles, there’s going to be plenty to wait for in this new clip. Guess all of Blac Chyna’s recent drama didn’t slow her down one bit.