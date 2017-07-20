Wonder Woman Facts You Should Know | HitFix

Nicki Minaj Goes Full Barbie For Her Cameo In Yo Gotti’s ‘Rake It Up’ Video With Blac Chyna

#Nicki Minaj
07.20.17 13 mins ago

Barbie

A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on

The video for Yo Gotti’s “Rake It Up” is on the way, and based on these steamy teasers, it looks like it’s going to be a sight to see. Nicki Minaj is always a welcome addition for a guest verse, and she’s going full barbie in the clip Gotti posted of her wearing a very strappy and sexy pink bathing suit and dancing to her verse while the ocean quietly laps in the background, and later, a little more covered up.

@nickiminaj #RakeItUp

A post shared by Yo Gotti (@yogottikom) on

Are we ready for that #RakeItUp video?! 🔥 #NickiMinaj #YoGotti

A post shared by East Coast Renaissance (@ecrenaissance) on

Plus, it’s only appropriate that Yo Gotti got Blac Chyna to be in the video, since Nicki’s opening bars are a play on Chyna’s name, and also since the song is about strippers “raking up” their money, which is an occupation that Chyna is familiar with. They even got the pink Lambo for Nicki while Chyna is rocking in a red Ferrari.

Just to 🏁w/🇨🇳 🏎💨💨🚦@yogottikom @blacchyna #RakeItUpVideoShoot 👀 #ItsBarbieBitch 🎀

A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on

Yo Gotti will most likely be outshined by the combined star power of these two women, but hey, that’s what you get when you put such powerhouses in one video. Will Nicki and Chyna actually be racing in these fancy sports cars remains to be seen, but between the ocean-front dancing and the powerhouse vehicles, there’s going to be plenty to wait for in this new clip. Guess all of Blac Chyna’s recent drama didn’t slow her down one bit.

😋

A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on

Around The Web

TOPICS#Nicki Minaj
TAGSBlac ChynaNicki MinajYo Gotti

Make The Most Of Summer '17

The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

07.20.17 7 hours ago 2 Comments
Food Diary: Eating A Trail Through Barcelona And San Sebastián

Food Diary: Eating A Trail Through Barcelona And San Sebastián

07.18.17 2 days ago 21 Comments
Your Guide To The Absolute Best Burgers In America

Your Guide To The Absolute Best Burgers In America

07.18.17 2 days ago 18 Comments
A Guide For Traveling To ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season Seven Filming Locations

A Guide For Traveling To ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season Seven Filming Locations

07.17.17 3 days ago
The New Summer Ice Cream Flavors You Should Make Freezer Space For

The New Summer Ice Cream Flavors You Should Make Freezer Space For

07.17.17 3 days ago 12 Comments
The Best Ice Cream Truck Treats, Power Ranked

The Best Ice Cream Truck Treats, Power Ranked

07.16.17 4 days ago 35 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP