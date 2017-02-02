Nicki Minaj Thinks Blue Ivy Is Going To Be ‘An Amazing Big Sister’

This beautiful little lady bug is so smart & special. You guys have no idea! So Dear Blue, you are going to make an AMAZING big sister. Love always, Nicki 💕🎀😘 A photo posted by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Feb 2, 2017 at 11:20am PST

As if we needed any more confirmation that the first born child of Beyonce and Jay Z is amazing, Nicki Minaj took to Instagram to send some praise towards Blue Ivy Carter’s direction.

“This beautiful little lady bug is so smart and special,” Nick said in a caption to one of the many maternity photos Beyonce released on her website on Thursday. “Dear Blue, you are going to make an AMAZING big sister. Love always, Nicki,” she continued before wrapping up the sweet caption with a couple of heart emojis.

It’s hardly Nicki’s first time gushing about her 5-year-old BFF. When asked about Blue on Twitter in 2014 after killing a few performances alongside Bey and Jay at their On The World tour in Paris, she called the tot “superior,” and marveled at the fact that Blue clapped for her when she came off stage.

Lol she says my whole name. She's superior😩 > “@GoddessOnika: @NICKIMINAJ OMFG what does Blue call you? Does she have a little nickname 4 u? — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2014

Lol. Yes sir I did. Blue clapped for me when I came off stage and she asked for me today. SOCUTE > RT@hiiiSHAD: So Nic did both shows?!!😁🙌👑” — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2014

Nicki later told Hot 97 Blue was “the sweetest, cutest, most precious little lamb.” She also said of her time with the Carter family “I’m just very blessed and very thankful to have such a great time with the family in general. I just think the whole atmosphere was just like one of the most inspiring moments of my career so far.”

Clearly the family made an impression on Nicki.