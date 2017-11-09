Instagram

After a weeks long trial with plenty of grisly details revealed in testimony, Nicki Minaj’s brother Jelani Maraj was found guilty today of predatory sexual assault against a child and endangering the welfare of a child, according to TMZ. The incidents in question involved the 11-year-old daughter of his ex-wife, and were detailed in testimony from both the victim and her brother during the trial. Maraj will return to court to be sentenced on December 14. He faces up to 25 years in prison.

The victim’s brother, who was just eight years old at the time, testified that he caught Maraj on top of his sister and was slapped and threatened by Maraj afterwards. The victim later discussed the details of the assaults, including Maraj instructing her on ways to make anal sex less painful and using lubrication during the assaults.

Maraj maintained his innocence throughout, despite DNA evidence on the victim and her clothes. While she came under fire for paying $100,000 to bail her brother out of jail initially, Nicki Minaj has yet to issue a statement on the case. At one point during the trial, it surfaced that Nicki was going to testify in defense of her brother, but that never came to fruition.