Nicki Minaj put paid to the ugly rumor that Cardi B was added to “Motor Sport” without her knowledge or approval surfaced shortly after the release of her new collaboration with the Migos. She hit her followers on Twitter with a short tweet blast that criticized the “men in our culture who refuse to let it go” — “it” being the fabricated beef between herself and Cardi B, which some have pushed for since “Bodak Yellow” began its climb up the Billboard Hot 100.

Of course, Cardi herself already tried to lay those rumblings to rest when she clarified that the subliminal shots from her “No Limit” guest verse were directed at hood girls with whom she had standing beef. However, that apparently wasn’t enough to prevent some fans from imagining that Cardi’s verse on “Motor Sport” was a sneak add orchestrated by her new fiancee, Offset.

Nicki squashed that rumor flat on Twitter, stating that “Anything w/my name on it gets approved by me. It can’t even go on a streaming service w/o me hearing it & giving written approval.” She further elaborated on the song’s creative process as well, explaining, “I was on the song w/Quavo. No one else was on it. He called & asked if I think we should put Bardi on it, I said: “ok let’s do it”. The end. Migos weren’t even on it yet. Just Quavo. The conspiracy theories r just so tired. Relax. Breathe. Imagine me not knowing who on a song w/me.”

She capped off her complaints bout “These are men in our culture who simply refuse to let it go” by lamenting that “They don’t do this to male M.C.’s” and reiterating Cardi’s thoughts on the issue from a recent interview: “We could make out & it wouldn’t be enough. 🤣 I’m done.”

Let’s all hope it doesn’t come to that. That particular gimmick played itself out in 2003.