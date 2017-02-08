Nicki Minaj Defends Her Childhood Teacher’s Son From Bullies

Getty Image

Nicki Minaj is making it clear: she won’t stand for bullying, especially not when it comes at the expense of the people she holds close to heart. The rapper used her elevated platform to send the message loud and clear in response to bullies who were troubling the son of her fifth grade teacher.

Last week, the teacher, Liz Smith-Breslin, took to social media in support of her nine-year-old son, Quinn, who was recently on the receiving end of verbal taunts and physical bullying at school. The caption of her video message read “Help us spread the word to #StopBullying.”

Minaj heard the message loud and clear.

On Wednesday, she took to her own Instagram account to repost the original video and shared a personalized caption commending Quinn for his bravery. “Dear Quinn, from the moment I met you (yes, the day u ran away from me b/c my pink lipstick scared you), I just knew you were on the road to greatness!,” she wrote. “I’m so proud of you for being so brave. Your mother changed my life as my fifth grade teacher & now I get to see her little Prince grow up and take on this world, head on! Anyone bullying you is simply just intimidated by your GREATNESS and POTENTIAL.”

It’s always beautiful when artists and entertainers take the time to show their appreciation for people from their past who helped shape their lives. In this case, the scenario is even more endearing because it’s superstar Nicki using her voice and platform to send out a message to help one little boy but probably helped to encourage countless others like him who face similar situations on a daily basis.