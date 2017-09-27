Getty Image

Dig back far enough into Nicki Minaj’s and you’ll eventually come across this tweet from 2012, in which she says that when she was “about 11,” she got a bit aggressive at a sleepover and started “beating the s**t” out of a girl:

When I was about 11 I snapped @ a slumber party n startin beatin da shit out this girl who was pickin on me! Lmao. Her name was Dameka — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) March 31, 2012

It’s been well over five years since Minaj tweeted that story, but it’s taken until now for the Dameka from the story (or at least somebody who claims to be her) to respond. Dameka Williams’ allegations go deeper than Minaj’s initial story, though, since she claims that Minaj — known back then by her birth name, Onika Maraj — actually stabbed her in the leg with a fork bad enough that it left scars.

Bitch you proud of that shit? You ruined the party for everyone and i still got the scars on my leg from when you stabbed me with a fork. https://t.co/znQqaaCx4c — Dameka Williams (@DrunkOnCircus) September 27, 2017

Williams then said the fight started after she told Minaj that she couldn’t sing, and it escalated from there:

I told her she can't sing and that she should stick to rapping and she started throwing punches! — Dameka Williams (@DrunkOnCircus) September 27, 2017

It turns out that Twitter didn’t have much sympathy for Williams’ story, so instead of feeling bad for her, they flooded her Twitter notifications with pictures of forks to the point where Williams pleaded for them to stop:

Stop private messaging me pictures of forks thank you — Dameka Williams (@DrunkOnCircus) September 27, 2017

Of course, that only led to more fork/stabbing photos and GIFs: