Nicki Minaj’s Fork-Stabbing Allegations At A Childhood Sleepover Have Her Fans Hysterical

#Nicki Minaj
09.27.17 36 mins ago

Getty Image

Dig back far enough into Nicki Minaj’s and you’ll eventually come across this tweet from 2012, in which she says that when she was “about 11,” she got a bit aggressive at a sleepover and started “beating the s**t” out of a girl:

It’s been well over five years since Minaj tweeted that story, but it’s taken until now for the Dameka from the story (or at least somebody who claims to be her) to respond. Dameka Williams’ allegations go deeper than Minaj’s initial story, though, since she claims that Minaj — known back then by her birth name, Onika Maraj — actually stabbed her in the leg with a fork bad enough that it left scars.

Williams then said the fight started after she told Minaj that she couldn’t sing, and it escalated from there:

It turns out that Twitter didn’t have much sympathy for Williams’ story, so instead of feeling bad for her, they flooded her Twitter notifications with pictures of forks to the point where Williams pleaded for them to stop:

Of course, that only led to more fork/stabbing photos and GIFs:

Around The Web

TOPICS#Nicki Minaj
TAGSFORKSNicki Minaj

What Unites Us

Finding Answers And Fighting Fear At The ‘House Of Yes’

Finding Answers And Fighting Fear At The ‘House Of Yes’

09.22.17 5 days ago 2 Comments
These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

09.19.17 1 week ago
The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

09.15.17 2 weeks ago 13 Comments
Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 2 weeks ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 3 weeks ago 19 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP