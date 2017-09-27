Dig back far enough into Nicki Minaj’s and you’ll eventually come across this tweet from 2012, in which she says that when she was “about 11,” she got a bit aggressive at a sleepover and started “beating the s**t” out of a girl:
It’s been well over five years since Minaj tweeted that story, but it’s taken until now for the Dameka from the story (or at least somebody who claims to be her) to respond. Dameka Williams’ allegations go deeper than Minaj’s initial story, though, since she claims that Minaj — known back then by her birth name, Onika Maraj — actually stabbed her in the leg with a fork bad enough that it left scars.
Williams then said the fight started after she told Minaj that she couldn’t sing, and it escalated from there:
It turns out that Twitter didn’t have much sympathy for Williams’ story, so instead of feeling bad for her, they flooded her Twitter notifications with pictures of forks to the point where Williams pleaded for them to stop:
Of course, that only led to more fork/stabbing photos and GIFs:
