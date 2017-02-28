Freestyle Videos From Rap Artists Before They Were Famous

While the world waits for to see if Nicki Minaj will respond to Remy Ma’s flame-filled diss track “ShETHER,” it seems like she is carrying on with other, perhaps more important matters. The Pinkprint rapper took to social media last night to reveal that she’s currently shooting a brand new music video alongside Future.

In a series of behind-the-scenes photos and videos, Minaj and Future are shown chopping it up behind the wheel of white, luxury convertible, rolling down the block.

🏎💨

A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on

In another scene, Future reveals that the shoot is taking place at a “top secret location.” Minaj echoes the sentiment while decked out in a futuristic red outfit and visor.

While it’s unknown at this time what song they are shooting the video for, it seems to be a good bet that this could be a Minaj-led project.

