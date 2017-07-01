"Half of you can't even spell six miles" *@nickiminaj voice* #NickiMinajChallenge A post shared by Brad Wing (@bradwing9) on Jun 18, 2017 at 1:56pm PDT

Most football fans will have no clue who Brad Wing is. Only the Giants fans, and really the most dedicated ones, will recognize the Giants punter by name. But apparently the queen of rap Nicki Minaj is in that group because they’re now kindred spirits.

It all began a few weeks ago when Brad took to Instagram to shout Nicki out, bragging about his work ethic after knocking out a 6-mile run, placing his entry into the #NickiMinajChallenge with the caption “Half of you can’t even spell six miles” *@nickiminaj voice* #NickiMinajChallenge.”

Well, Nicki is either a big Giants fan, was following the hashtag closely, or both, because she popped up to laugh with Brad and let him in on a little secret.