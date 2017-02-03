Getty Image

Nicki Minaj went on a long rant against an Italian designer across her social media platforms on February 3 in reaction to what she saw as “racism and disrespect.” According to Nicki, Giuseppe Zanotti — he of “monster Giuseppe heels” fame — is using Minaj’s name to sell sneakers but refuses to work with her on a collection.

This is wonderful. #GiuseppeZanotti seems to think it's ok to name his sneakers after me but his PR says they won't take our call. Lol. — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) February 3, 2017

I met #GiuseppeZanotti years ago. At which time, he told me I inspired him to design a sneaker in my honor. Wore them on the cover of Cosmo — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) February 3, 2017

Recently when he gave other artists capsule collections, my agency reached out and was told they're not taking our call. 🤔 — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) February 3, 2017

Just go on google, you'll see all the different pairs he's named after me. Lil black girl can inspire u but ain't worth a collection my nig? — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) February 3, 2017

#RunMeMyCHECK #GiuseppeWhatsGood I got time today. 😊 barbz trend this cuz he gon learn today. The racism & disrespect won't b tolerated. — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) February 3, 2017

Take the poll. Should Giuseppe — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) February 3, 2017

Don't care about the money. It's just the disrespect. You're not taking MY call? Lol. Give some money to charity in my name or smthn. 🙏🏽 — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) February 3, 2017