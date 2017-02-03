Nicki Minaj went on a long rant against an Italian designer across her social media platforms on February 3 in reaction to what she saw as “racism and disrespect.” According to Nicki, Giuseppe Zanotti — he of “monster Giuseppe heels” fame — is using Minaj’s name to sell sneakers but refuses to work with her on a collection.
Freestyle Videos From Rap Artists Before They Were Famous
Nicki Minaj Accuses Italian Designer Of Racism And Disrespect In Social Media Rant
Around The Web
There are 2 comments
Clearly he’s racist.
I think this was all a misunderstanding.
He couldn’t take her call because he only speaks Italian and English.