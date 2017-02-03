Freestyle Videos From Rap Artists Before They Were Famous

Nicki Minaj Accuses Italian Designer Of Racism And Disrespect In Social Media Rant

#Nicki Minaj #Twitter
02.03.17 2 hours ago 2 Comments

Getty Image

Nicki Minaj went on a long rant against an Italian designer across her social media platforms on February 3 in reaction to what she saw as “racism and disrespect.” According to Nicki, Giuseppe Zanotti — he of “monster Giuseppe heels” fame — is using Minaj’s name to sell sneakers but refuses to work with her on a collection.

TOPICS#Nicki Minaj#Twitter
TAGSGiuseppe ZanottiinstagramNicki MinajTwitter

Around The Web

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 1 day ago 5 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 3 days ago 9 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 3 days ago 5 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 4 days ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 4 days ago 4 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP