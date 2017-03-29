Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Just a month after dropping their fire collaboration “Make Love,” Gucci Mane and Nicki Minaj are back at it together again, linking up for a high-dollar new video. Minaj teased the video drop on Instagram yesterday with a photo of her seated on a giant inflatable unicorn. “SURPRISE!!! The #MakeLove video drops tmrw morning,” she wrote.

SURPRISE!!! The #MakeLove video drops tmrw morning 10AM EST on VEVO🔥🔥🔥🔥 listen to the song now🎧 GUCCI MANE FT. NICKI MINAJ 🦄 A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Mar 28, 2017 at 1:24pm PDT

In the clip directed by Eif Rivera, Gucci is seen walking down the steps of a private jet with a scantily-clad sidekick, hopping into a red sports car, and tearing down the street toward a mansion where a bikini pool party is already in-progress. The scene matches perfectly with the opulence of the song itself. “I’m tryna book Beyoncé for my wedding day / I’m the type of n*gga, spend a million on a wedding cake,” Gucci raps.

Midway through, Nicki shows up to reprise her guest verse which she does while riding an inflatable unicorn. “You gotta sell records / you gotta get plaques / S, plural like the S on my chest / Now sit your dumb ass down / You got an F on your test.” At some point yesterday, it dawned on Nicki that this might actually be the first time that she and Guwop have ever teamed up for a video, something he confirmed on Twitter.

Here’s hoping for more collaborations to come.