Nicki Minaj stars in H&M’s holiday ad campaign, which, like everything else holiday related, seems to be kicking off earlier and earlier every year — after all, it’s still too early in the day to go trick-or-treating. Even so, Nicki looks splendid in the teaser photo released on her Instagram and H&M’s Twitter account, where she swings on a carousel and shows off a million-watt smile in a flowy white dress.

Nicki was previously seen in H&M at 2017’s Met Gala, where she wore a black bodysuit and matching satin kimono gown hybrid designed by the fast-fashion clothing brand. She had hinted at a forthcoming collaboration between herself and the brand during a red carpet interview at the event, but it’s still not clear whether the collaboration in question is this campaign or whether she’s been involved in more hands-on aspects of the design for their forthcoming winter offerings.

The Queens, New York rapper recently credited herself with returning mainstream moneymaking prospects to women in hip-hop, and this collaboration with one of the biggest brands in the world is yet another example of how it’s paid off for her. However, she still remains committed to her music as she continues to expand her business empire; a follow-up to her 2014 album The Pinkprint is still in the works and aiming for a late 2017 release. In the meantime, Nicki’s collaboration with the Migos and Cardi B is climbing the charts, whetting her fans’ appetites before her full project’s release.