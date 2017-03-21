When u find out u just became the only woman in the history of billboard to have 76 Hot 100 billboard entries. 🤔👅👅👅👅👅👅👅👅👅👅 A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Mar 20, 2017 at 5:16pm PDT

Nicki Minaj has had an eventful month, to say the least. She was mired in rap beef with Remy Ma, Twitter beef with Trey Songz and ex-boyfriend beef with Safaree, she clapped back at Remy and even reunited onstage with Drake. The busy time has also been historic for Nicki as she charted a record 76th Billboard Hot 100 hit, passing up Aretha Franklin for the most ever by a female artist. After all of that, what better way to celebrate success than a little twerk for the ‘Gram?

Yeah, Nicki didn’t pop a bottle or blow out candles on a cake or something, she twerked for the world’s enjoyment, coincidentally — or purposefully, who knows — to the sounds of Drake. “When u find out u just became the only woman in the history of Billboard to have 76 Hot 100 billboard entries,” she said in her caption below the video. The little dance apparently took place backstage at one of Drake’s overseas shows as he can be heard performing “One Dance” in the background, though it’s not the same outfit she wore when she joined Drizzy onstage in Paris.

With the Remy Ma deal seemingly behind her at this point, Nicki is now free to continue smashing records and dropping hits and it would not be a surprise if she adds a few more to her record-breaking tally before the end of the year.