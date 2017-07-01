Nicki Minaj Reminds Everybody She Was Dropping The Same Jewels As Jay Z Way Before ‘4:44’

06.30.17

By just about every single metric, Nicki Minaj is the biggest and most popular female rapper alive. Really, it’s not even close. So you have the excuse her whenever she decides to get on her perch and talk her sh*t and brag a little bit. As of late, that’s taken up a ton of her social media posts, basically reminding her competition and the rest of the world that she’s No. 1 and nobody can change that.

On Friday, she did the unthinkable, she placed herself on the same pedestal as Jay Z, and maybe even a little bit higher, and the crazy part is she’s kind of right. After all of the buzz about Jay’s new album 4:44 on Thursday night, she decided to chime in, and remind everybody she’s been kicking that same talk as Jay for quite some time now, and she wants her respect for it.

Oh so u n*ggaz gon sit up here & act like #Wifey aint BEEN tell y’all 1. Don’t lose the baddest girl in the world. #EricBenet 2. Stop throwing money ya ass ain’t rlly got. 3. Stop posting them tired stacks on the gram 😂😂😂😂 oh but when Jay say it it’s #bible tho. Bad btchs unite!!!! We ain’t BEEN droppin jewels on these n*ggaz behind closed doors? 😩😂😭😭😭 tuh! 😅😛😘❣️ every girl is making one of these 3 faces at a nigga right now. 😭 womp womp #PrettyGang 💛 #FAX

She has a point, even though comparing herself to Jay is kind of blasphemous, and she has her right to brag. Nicki is also calling out the rampant sexism in rap, and the general marginalization of female rappers, and reminding the world just how poweful she has been. She’s said before, she can do anything Jay Z can do, and as one of the many MCs who inspires Jay, maybe she’s right.

