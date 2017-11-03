Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Nicki Minaj criticized “someone” at Atlantic for blocking the remix of “The Way Life Goes” with Lil Uzi, but now she may have “someone” to thank for its release. The long-awaited record was dropped after being announced earlier on Thursday. Nicki augmented the DJ Don Cannon and Ike Beats-produced banger from Luv Is Rage 2 with her own braggadocio, continuing her recent hot streak of features and once again quelling rumors of industry politics.

The remix of “The Way Life Goes” has more backstory behind it than the average “I emailed it and they released it” remix, with Nicki releasing a video of her vibing to the track with the Instagram caption, “Ummm, Uzi better make this a single, send me the beat, and quit playin.”

Luv is rage 2 ☺️💌 @nickiminaj 🦇® A post shared by 16 (@liluzivert) on Aug 29, 2017 at 9:46am PDT

Uzi did all three things – though someone at his label may have started playin’ around with it’s release. After a fan recently asked Nicki on Twitter when the track would be out, she noted that “someone somewhere” –not Uzi –was holding it back. After she asked for “tea,” gossip blog Fameolous speculated that Atlantic Records could be behind the decision in an effort to “protect” Cardi B.