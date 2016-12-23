Nicki Minaj: The Queen of Shock Value

Nicki Minaj And Meek Mill Have Completely Separate New Year’s Eve Performances Booked

#Nicki Minaj
12.23.16 19 hours ago

As questions about their relationship status persist, Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill will both be performing in Miami for New Year’s Eve. However, there paths may not cross unless they wind up bumping into each other at the airport.

Whether or not Nicki and Meek are still a couple has been a hot topic over the past few days, stemming from fans monitoring the social media moves of both rappers. She unfollowed him on Instagram and they’ve both engaged a bit of subliminal posting that fans have been using for their own interpretations. But, it appears they won’t let anything get in the way of their work — or the sizable checks awaiting them for New Year’s Eve performances.

Minaj is now set to host the festivities at Miami’s E11even nightclub after Jennifer Lopez decided to skip the gig and stay home to enjoy the holiday with her family. NYE events are traditionally big money earners for artists and TMZ suggests the Queen of the Barbz could be picking up a sizable check, even though it’s not the reported $1 million that J. Lo reportedly would be receiving.

Meek will be in the vicinity as he’s got his own gig booked at South Beach’s Dream Nightclub. His services may not be as pricey as Nicki’s but, per TMZ, he’s reportedly getting $200K, which isn’t bad for a night spent poppin’ bottles and standing on couches while waiting on the ball to drop.

TOPICS#Nicki Minaj
TAGSmeek millNicki Minaj

Around The Web

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 20 hours ago 11 Comments
The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 3 weeks ago 4 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 3 weeks ago 26 Comments
Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

and 11.30.16 3 weeks ago
From Near ‘Simpsons’ Spinoff To A Check Against Hollywood Ridiculousness: Why ‘The Critic’ Still Matters

From Near ‘Simpsons’ Spinoff To A Check Against Hollywood Ridiculousness: Why ‘The Critic’ Still Matters

11.29.16 4 weeks ago 25 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP