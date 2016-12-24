Nicki Minaj: The Queen of Shock Value

Nicki Minaj Shares The Best Birthday Compliment Every Mom Wants To Hear

#Nicki Minaj
12.24.16 19 hours ago

Getty Image

Nicki Minaj is a great daughter. Even before her Pink Friday debut album dropped in 2010, Nicki used the little bit of rap money she saved up to buy her mom, Carol Maraj, a lovely home. The scene was a heartwarming moment documented in the rap diva’s MTV special, Nicki Minaj: My Time Is Now where the star also talked about the importance of family and finding happiness in freeing them from a life of struggle.

In honor of her birthday today, Nicki shouted out her special girl with a special sweet message all aging mothers love to hear. “Bowing down to her queen,” the rapper wished her adorable mom a happy birthday and said she found the fountain of youth, complimenting, “she’s aging backwards” and continuing, “I love you, Mommy.”

