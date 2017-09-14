The Internet Is Shipping The Hell Out Of Nicki Minaj And Nas

09.14.17

Nicki Minaj and Nas sparked a whole new round of speculation that the two were romantically linked today after a set of photos and videos made their way out from the Illmatic rapper’s Birthday party. The two appeared to get quite cozy with one another, taking couple’s photos with Alicia Keys and Swizz Beats. In one clip during a livestream, Nas even snuck up behind Nicki and licked her face.

