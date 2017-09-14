Nicki Minaj and Nas sparked a whole new round of speculation that the two were romantically linked today after a set of photos and videos made their way out from the Illmatic rapper’s Birthday party. The two appeared to get quite cozy with one another, taking couple’s photos with Alicia Keys and Swizz Beats. In one clip during a livestream, Nas even snuck up behind Nicki and licked her face.
The Internet Is Shipping The Hell Out Of Nicki Minaj And Nas
Deputy Music Editor
09.14.17
Around The Web
TOPICS#Nicki Minaj
TAGSNasNicki Minaj
What Unites Us
Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy
Jason Tabrys 09.12.17 2 days ago
How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities
Jessica Toomer 08.25.17 3 weeks ago 7 Comments
One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims
Danielle Campoamor 08.24.17 3 weeks ago
Join The Discussion: Log In With