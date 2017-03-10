Getty Image

One thing is for certain: Nicki Minaj took her time and didn’t strike back at Remy Ma until she was good and ready. In a calculated move that felt rather Drake Vs. Meek Mill-esque, Nicki waited two weeks while Remy basically sunk her own ship and finally struck back on Thursday night with a new track “No Frauds.” While it was no all-time great diss track, it was effective and showed she’s willing to spar with her foes even after she’d feigned that she had no interest in doing so.

Nicki wasn’t satisfied just dropping a track though, and much like Drake she utilized social media to strike at Remy again, posting a lengthy caption below a video playing a portion of her verse dissing Remy.