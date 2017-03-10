One thing is for certain: Nicki Minaj took her time and didn’t strike back at Remy Ma until she was good and ready. In a calculated move that felt rather Drake Vs. Meek Mill-esque, Nicki waited two weeks while Remy basically sunk her own ship and finally struck back on Thursday night with a new track “No Frauds.” While it was no all-time great diss track, it was effective and showed she’s willing to spar with her foes even after she’d feigned that she had no interest in doing so.
Nicki wasn’t satisfied just dropping a track though, and much like Drake she utilized social media to strike at Remy again, posting a lengthy caption below a video playing a portion of her verse dissing Remy.
#NoFrauds #FactsOnly ft @champagnepapi & @liltunechi #YoungMoneyTilTheDeathOfMe committing perjury #IGotB4andafterPicturesOfYourSurgery #StopSurgeryShamingB4IPostThem #Fraud diss records can't be lies. Great diss records are FACTS. But here @ Young Money, we don't do diss records, we drop HIT RECORDS & diss u ON them. I got a bunch more on cock. Pauz. The greats took 3 months to respond to diss records. Queens don't move on peasant time. Queens shut down Paris, then drop hits on #QueenTime. I love my fans. Y'all the real MVP's. Been writing my own raps since I was 11. GOD knows. Next week I'll beat Aretha for the most Hot 100 hits on billboard by ANY woman in the world EVER in the history of music. Stay in your bum ass place. Jealousy gets u no where. Love to all my bad btchs. Now I got a countdown of my own for Sheneneh. U got 72 hours to drop a hit and I'll give u half a million dollars if u can book ANY show or interview w/o mentioning the Queen name. On another note, my album is nothing but waves. Lol my babies, you're gonna get your complete LIFE. love u guys so fkn much. Let's go. #NoFrauds #ChangedIt #RegretInYourTears Reggie Martin and S/O to Lady Luck for spkn facts. They act like they didn't see her interview tho. Lol 😘😘😘😘
