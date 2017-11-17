Nicki Minaj’s Paper Magazine Cover Gets Lampooned With ‘Bojack Horseman’ And ‘Rick And Morty’ Parodies

#Bojack Horseman #Nicki Minaj #Rick And Morty
Hip-Hop Editor
11.17.17

Getty Image

Nicki Minaj’s controversial Paper magazine cover shoot may not have actually broken the internet as it aimed to, but it certainly got people talking. Now, we’ve entered the next phase of internet ubiquity: parody. It was only a matter of time before folks started duplicating the risque shoot with comedic twists, but the jokes are already coming from the top tiers of the comedy world, which is pretty impressive. Namely, the illustrators for Netflix’s existential, dark comedy cartoon Bojack Horseman have turned their show’s eponymous protagonist into Nicki’s stand-in and the results are… look, I’ll let you hash out how you feel about it for yourself. No judgment here.

Meanwhile, one intrepid Rick And Morty fan decided to amp up the confusion by drawing that show’s pernicious geriatric protagonist Rick Sanchez into the cover’s now-infamous poses — and the outfits. There is probably an alternate universe out there where this sort of thing is considered high art, so again, no judgment here.

Meanwhile, Netflix announced the fifth season of Bojack was greenlit but little else, while Rick And Morty just wrapped up its third season last month with no information of the fourth in sight. That gives both shows one more thing in common with Nicki Minaj, since her new album has yet to be given a release date of its own.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Bojack Horseman#Nicki Minaj#Rick And Morty
TAGSbojack horsemanBreak The InternetNicki MinajPaper MagazineRICK AND MORTY

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 2 weeks ago 7 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 3 weeks ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 1 month ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP