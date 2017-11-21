🤔😩 which one should get hung up in my Barbie room? @papermagazine @ellenvonunwerth I’m torn between the bad bunnies, the horses & Pocahontas 🤧 A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on Nov 17, 2017 at 1:25pm PST

Nicki Minaj’s amazing Paper covers caused a frenzy last week. The creative “Minaj A Trois” themed visual showcased three different versions of the Young Money rapper, including one of the Nickis hinting at oral stimulation of one another.

The cover channeled the evocative energy of Kim Kardashian’s Paper cover, and got just as many people talking and making their own inspired photos. One re-adaption of the cover depicts Pocahontas in the same sexually suggestive positions — and it has people talking for a different reason.

Nicki Minaj shared the photo on her Instagram account in a photoset of her favorite art inspired by the Paper cover. Her caption read, “which one should I hang in my room?” Apparently she’s “torn” on which one to put up, between Pocahontas, and a photo of three horses. Many people on Twitter and the post’s comments section immediately replied, strongly suggesting that the Pocahontas photo was not only a bad idea to put in her house, but to even acknowledge in the first place.

Was looking at some of the comments on @NICKIMINAJ "Pocahontas a trois" post on IG. "Nicki is queen of the Natives" & "FU Natives" among them. So not only has she already disrespected A Native CHILD, but this is inciting more racism & hate to all Ntv ppl. And she stays silent. — Daz'i Rising (@heather28df) November 20, 2017