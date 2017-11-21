Nicki Minaj Is Facing Backlash For Sharing A ‘Pocahontas’ Version Of Her ‘Paper’ Cover

#Nicki Minaj
11.21.17 51 mins ago

Nicki Minaj’s amazing Paper covers caused a frenzy last week. The creative “Minaj A Trois” themed visual showcased three different versions of the Young Money rapper, including one of the Nickis hinting at oral stimulation of one another.

The cover channeled the evocative energy of Kim Kardashian’s Paper cover, and got just as many people talking and making their own inspired photos. One re-adaption of the cover depicts Pocahontas in the same sexually suggestive positions — and it has people talking for a different reason.

Nicki Minaj shared the photo on her Instagram account in a photoset of her favorite art inspired by the Paper cover. Her caption read, “which one should I hang in my room?” Apparently she’s “torn” on which one to put up, between Pocahontas, and a photo of three horses. Many people on Twitter and the post’s comments section immediately replied, strongly suggesting that the Pocahontas photo was not only a bad idea to put in her house, but to even acknowledge in the first place.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Nicki Minaj
TAGSNicki MinajPOCAHONTAS

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 3 weeks ago 8 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 3 weeks ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 1 month ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP