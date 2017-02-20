Is Nicki Minaj About To Go Country?

The Band Perry might release their collaboration with Nicki Minaj titled "Won't Grow Up" on their new album, "My Bad Imagination". pic.twitter.com/395Wi0AcJk — Music News & Rumors (@MusicNewsRumors) February 18, 2017

Rumors are swirling that Nicki Minaj is about to make her biggest genre-hopping jump to date — she’s going country. According to insiders, Minaj will jump on The Band Perry’s “Won’t Grow Up,” off their forthcoming album My Bad Imagination. While nothing has been officially confirmed, The Band Perry are well-known for their experimentation and willingness to push boundaries, and the song has been rumored since last spring.

Here’s what the band had to say about the record in a recent press release:

“My Bad Imagination is an album with a ton of layers and surprises for our fans. Our fans have stuck by us over the past year while we’ve been quietly creating our new music, and now we want to get close to them as as we can to start listening and moving to these new sounds together.”

Sounds promising, right?

For her part, aside from hip-hop, Minaj has also dipped her toes in pop, EDM and tropical sounds that speak to her Trinidadian roots. So why not country music? After all, Beyonce just proved that while there might be a bit of backlash, a lot of people are here for it. According to the message boards, Minaj has “liked” a couple of the tweets about the rumored collab, which is as much a tacit endorsement in the age of social media as anything else.

One thing is for sure — Nicki would look damn good in a cowboy hat. Clearly, she’s been feeling better than ever: