Nicki Minaj Visits Her Brother For The First Time Since His Conviction

Getty Image

Nicki Minaj may not have been the one to actually pay her brother’s bail after his initial arrest for predatory sexual assault against a child, but that didn’t stop her from taking heat for it. She also was berated online for testifying in his defense — even after it turned out that was only a story spread by his lawyer. In any case, the trial is over now, and Jelani Maraj has been found guilty on the above-mentioned charge as well as endangering the welfare of a child. He now awaits sentencing of up to 25 years to life in prison.

However, you can’t choose your family, which is why Nicki Minaj was seen by TMZ visiting Jelani in jail along with their mother, Carol. It is the first time either of the two women have seen him since his conviction, but according to TMZ, Nicki only went to support her mom, making an exception to the distance she’s put between herself and her brother since the charges first came down.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t take much to set off Nicki’s detractors, but perhaps they’ll be understanding this time around since it doesn’t seem like the visit was Nicki’s idea in the first place and it looks like she only agreed to support her mother, not her brother. In either case, it seems like tremendously bad luck that so many of the men in Nicki’s life are being locked up at the same time. Hopefully, she has time for some self-care before continuing to promote her new album.