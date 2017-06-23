🖕🏽5pm in P R A G U E 👅 #BalenciagaBarbie A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Jun 14, 2017 at 8:01am PDT

Everyone’s been waiting to hear from Nicki Minaj ever since her rival Remy Ma showed out in a force of feminine solidarity at this year’s Summer Jam concert. While it’s not the haymaker response to that epic slam that fans of Nicki were hoping for, the Queens MC did have throw a few jabs at Remy in both of her features on DJ Khaled’s new, star-packed album Grateful.

Nicki appears on two different tracks on Khaled’s latest project, the songs “Nobody” which also features Alicia Keys as well as “I Can’t Even Lie” with Future. She has something for Remy in both of them it would appear. In the former she raps, “You know the liar will accuse you / You know the queen still reign, it’s just business as usual / Anything I touch, I bless it / Track record so impressive / Open the Billboard Awards with a hit record / The devil thought he had me, but I rebuked him, got money and I’m still a baddie.”

A little subtle maybe, but she gets more specific on “I Can’t Even Lie,” rapping, “Keep your man off my Instagram, b-tch. Ninety-nine problems but ain’t one of them b-tch.” That lyric would appear to refer to Remy’s husband Papoose liking a comment under one of Minaj’s Instagram photos.

The beef between Remy and Nicki had entered a sort of cold war period following the release of “ShEther” by the former and the Drake and Lil Wayne featured response “No Frauds” by Minaj soon thereafter. After Remy performed “ShEther” and brought out Cardi B, Young M.A. along with legends Queen Latifah, Lady of Rage and Lil Kim and posted up a photo of Minaj on the giant screen as a sort of in-memorium at Summer Jam, we might be entering a new phase of this feud and soon.