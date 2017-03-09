Getty Image

No Reason To Pretend is a weekly column by Stephen Kearse that explores the intersection of hip-hop and pop culture.

When Eminem retired his alter-ego Slim Shady in 2013, he was about 10 years too late. Slim Shady was a crude instrument forged to duel with late ’90s monoculture on a primal, bloody level. A habitual button-pusher, he relished in all things heinous, provocative, and disturbing. He raped, he killed, he pestered, he cursed, and he enjoyed every minute of it, encouraging you to do so too. There was no real defense for the character then and there isn’t one now, but it can’t be denied that he was deeply compelling.

I used to think it was the rapping, which is effortlessly complex (“Family fighting and fussing over who wants to invite me to supper / All of sudden I got ninety some cousins”). But Slim Shady gets by on more than rhymes. Beneath the wordplay is a charming presence with a sharp eye and disarming wit that is relatable even at his most vile and selfish moments. Slim Shady, troll that he was, was genuinely lit.

Those early songs hold up, but the few times Eminem has brought Slim Shady out of retirement in the past couple of years, the results have ranged from awful to boring to utterly immaterial. And what strikes me about the gap between Slim Shady circa 2000 and Slim Shady now is the continuity. Other than contemporary Em’s ashtray of a voice there’s no real difference between a line like “Tip it back then I’m twisting wine bottles / Like what happened to Chris Reeve’s spine column” (“Campaign Speech”) and “Slim, for Pete’s sake, put down Christopher Reeve’s legs” (“I’m Back”). Yet, “I’m Back” works and “Campaign Speech” is a dud. Facts.

To feel out this gap, I talked to director Joseph Kahn about the video for “Without Me”, which he directed. The “Without Me” video is the purest distillation of the Slim Shady persona, so Kahn, who has directed four Eminem videos in total, as well as a D12 video, felt like the best person to talk to. His videos tend to openly embrace the pageantry of pop, literalizing metaphors without flattening them, and “Without Me” — which won four VMAs — captures Slim Shady like no other video has. I went into our conversation thinking that Slim Shady’s decline is a product of over-rapping and Eminem’s fossilization in the pop culture of the late ’90s/early ’00s. But Kahn provides a more succinct explanation: Slim Shady is a battle rapper. And a battle rapper outside of a battle is just a person rapping into the wind, shadowboxing with the abyss.

The interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.