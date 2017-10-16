Premiere: Watch LA Rapper Nocando Unleash A Fiery Screed Against Privilege In His ‘El Camino’ Video

Managing Editor, Music
10.16.17

Nocando, the rap name selected by James McCall, has been a fixture in LA rap for a minute, both as a former battle rapper and the founder of Hellfyre Club, a hip-hop collective that put out records by greats like Open Mike Eagle and Milo, along with Nocando’s own work. Now, he’s released an extremely personal and magnificent new album called Severed via Hellfyre, out earlier this summer, and today he’s shared a video for one of the album’s standout tracks, “El Camino,” that we’re happy to be premiering today.

As we noted when the song itself was released late last year, the track focuses on the American Dream deferred, and the accompanying self-directed video manages to capture some of those same sentiments in visual form. Like previous videos for “Mykraphone Myk” and the album’s title track, this video is dark and first person, centered almost exclusively on McCall spitting the raps straight into the camera with impressive imperiousness.

Around The Web

TAGSel caminoJames McCallnocandoSevered

The RX

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 5 days ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 1 week ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 1 week ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 2 weeks ago
Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

10.05.17 2 weeks ago
The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

09.26.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP