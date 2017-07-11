Getty Image

It has now been over 20 years since The Notorious B.I.G. was murdered in Los Angeles and in that time it seems like any and all recorded material — both audio and visual — from his life has been unearthed and shared with the world. Well, now, all this time later fans of the legendary MC are in for a treat as A&E’s new documentary Biggie: The Life of Notorious B.I.G. is set to unveil a new, previously unheard interview with Biggie in the months leading up to his death.

Journalist Cheo Coker interviewed the rapper sometime in 1997, the year he passed, and has sat on the tapes of their sit down for over two decades since, and the interview will officially be released to the world as part of the documentary when it premieres on September 4 at 8 p.m. The network released an 8-minute preview of the doc, including some clips of the interview in which Big talks about a wide array of topics, including his metaphor about the rap game and the crack game being similar, his estranged father and the perception that his music is negative.

It’s a rare relic, and a must-see for fans of Biggie and hip-hop in general, and just the small dose provided in the preview will have fans salivating for the full documentary. Check out the 8-minute preview of Biggie: The Life of Notorious B.I.G below before it premieres on A&E on September 4 at 8 p.m.