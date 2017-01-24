Freestyle Videos From Rap Artists Before They Were Famous

The Notorious B.I.G. Pulled A ‘Control’ Move On The Lox For Their First Song

#Notorious B.I.G.
Author Profile Picture
Managing Hip-Hop Editor
01.24.17

Subscribe to UPROXX

The Lox have had a storied career since the humble beginnings in Yonkers to their quick rise through Diddy’s Bad Boy label in the ’90s. They’re one of the few groups who can say they recorded with the late, great Notorious B.I.G. during his lifetime. And they’re also ones who can say for certain they were on the receiving end of one of Biggie’s patented subliminals a la Kendrick on Big Sean’s “Control.”

The trio sat down with Genius for their My First Song series to explain how their 1996 promo single “You’ll See” came together. As they tell it, at the time, Diddy was the only person they actually knew at Bad Boy and no one else. Somehow the label boss convinced Biggie to bless the young gunners with a 16 for their track. “He gave us that beat and let us do it and then he threw Big on it,” Jadakiss explains. “That was the introduction of the LOX being on Bad Boy,”

Obviously, B.I.G. agreed to the favor but he didn’t do it so without adding in a slight to the upstart crew. It’s buried in the lines “N****s talkin’ it but ain’t livin’ it, Cristal pops I’m sippin’ it, mob hats and lizard sh*t.”

“We was talking what we wanted,” Styles says “he was talking what he already had.” They laugh about it now and history proves they were able to speak things into existence, given their early success. Jadakiss says, “When we [eventually] met him it was all love, he embraced us with open arms, told us he was glad we were down with [him].”

But imagine having one of the greatest in the game pull a Kendrick move and son you on your own song?

Flashback to Bad Boy’s heyday and listen to “You’ll See” below.


TOPICS#Notorious B.I.G.
TAGSNotorious B.I.G.The Lox
Author Profile Picture
Living every kid's dream when it comes participating in conversations on hip-hop culture and sneakers.

Around The Web

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

and 01.16.17 1 week ago 31 Comments
The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

and 01.13.17 2 weeks ago 29 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 2 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.12.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 2 weeks ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

01.05.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP