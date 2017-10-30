Offset, 21 Savage, And Metro Boomin Are Teaming Up To Drop A Collaborative Album, ‘Without Warning’

What do you do after you propose to the love of your life in front of thousands of people? Well, apparently, if you’re Offset you turn right around and drop an album with two of the hottest names from your city just a few days later.

Offset, of course, proposed to current Rolling Stone cover girl Cardi B over the weekend, and now he’s teaming up with 21 Savage and Metro Boomin for a surprise album titled Without Warning. The new LP was announced on Twitter and is the latest in a long line of artists collaborating for entire albums, following in the footsteps of major names like Jay-Z and Kanye West, Future and Drake, Big Sean and Jhene Aiko, and 2 Chains and Lil Wayne.

There were few details to go along with the announcement, but Offset posted a brief snippet of what fans can expect on his Instagram. For Offset, it’s his first outing since he hit No. 1 with the Migos earlier this year with Culture, and for 21 it’s his first release since his official debut Issa Album back in July. That album spawned “Bank Account,” which became 21’s highest charting song of his career when it peaked at 12 on Billboard’s Hot 100 over the summer. He later charted his first No. 1 song ever when he and Post Malone knocked Offset’s new fiancé Cardi B out of the top spot with their smash hit “Rockstar.”

Before the album arrives at midnight check out a brief snippet of an unnamed song below.

W I T H O U T W A R N I N G A L B U M SET:SAVAGE:TRO @21savage @metroboomin M I D N I G H T

A post shared by OFFSET (@offsetyrn) on

