Chicago MC Open Mike Eagle is known for his trippy, artsy raps with offbeat concepts and clever double entendres, and puts those propensities on full display with his latest single release, “Dating Ghosts.” Built on an eerie synth loop of haunted house music, Mike imagines what it’s like to date a ghost, but of course, there are more layers to be revealed on each subsequent listen as the metaphor evolves into a story of unrequited love, and being “ghosted” online by an ex-lover.

Mike’s latest album release, the RX-certified Brick Body Kids Still Daydream, along with its accompanying promo material is filled with clever little concept flips like this, from the story of the “Legendary Iron Hood” single, to the “Brick Body Complex” video that gives Open Mike’s intriguing and unconventional superhero a few wrongs to right in the form of fighting gentrification of his neighborhood. The double meanings continue in Mike’s wrestling-themed video for “No Selling (Uncle Butch Pretending It Don’t Hurt),” which examines the need for young, Black men to cover up their emotions for society’s benefit — and self-preservation.

“Dating Ghosts” comes along with the latest entry in Mike’s #Deadass tour documentary series that follows Mike getting into all sorts of spooky shenanigans to celebrate Halloween., which fits with the loose track’s ghoulish theme and haunted house vibes.