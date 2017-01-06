The Internet is Melting Down Because Of Andre 3000

A College In Georgia Is Offering An Entire Course On Outkast

#Outkast
01.06.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Outkast has always been a little too funky to be backpack rap, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t worthy of deeper analysis. That’s exactly what Armstrong State University professor Regina Bradley hopes to due with her new course, “Outkast and the Rise of the Hip-Hop South.”

Bradley says the course at the Savannah, Georgia-based college will focus on how the group’s “ideas about the South and southernness seep into other Southern writers.” The professor — who is currently writing a book on the group — said that she wants students to learn to dissect hip-hop themes and learn how the music can be used as a form of political expression. She also hopes that the course will give students an updated idea of what it means to be southern.

“We’re stuck in outdated approaches and discussions of what is and what isn’t southern,” she told Armstrong student paper The Inkwell. “I think it is important for students, both native and non-native southerners, to understand and study how the South has changed in the last 50 years.”

When Three Stacks said that the South has something to say we doubt he thought he’d be saying it to a lecture hall full of liberal arts majors.

TOPICS#Outkast
TAGSCOLLEGEOutkast

Around The Web

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

12.29.16 1 week ago 6 Comments
‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 2 weeks ago 11 Comments
The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 4 weeks ago 2 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 1 month ago 6 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 1 month ago 27 Comments
Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

and 11.30.16 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP