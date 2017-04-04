Outside Lands

The mega-music festival Outside Lands is prepared to overtake Golden Gate Park this year in San Francisco, and they’ve put together an incredible slate of live music for those lucky enough to have secured their wristband. Being as it’s their 10th anniversary, organizers went all out, securing thrash metal gods Metallica, the returning alt-hip-hop group Gorillaz, and 60’s rock icons The Who as headliners.

All three headliners are more than capable of causing a stir unto themselves, but below the big names at the top of the poster is one on of the most diverse, and interesting collections of musical talent assembled for any of the major music festivals running this year. In the rock realm, there’s Queens of the Stone Age, Fleet Foxes, Belle And Sebastian, and Future Islands. For hip-hop heads, the choices run even deeper. A Tribe Called Quest is scheduled to appear. So it TDE standout ScHoolboy Q, Action Bronson, and Kaytranada. And for the more pop inclined, you’re not going to want to miss either Lorde or Solange.

Outside Lands is set to take place later this Summer between August 11 and 13. Three day passes go on sale on April 6 at 10 am Pacific time. You can purchase yours on the official Outside Lands website here.