P.O.S. And Bon Iver Get Woodsy In The Eerie ‘Faded’ Video

03.09.17 43 mins ago

Minneapolis rapper and Doomtree firestarter P.O.S. had to take a nearly two-year-long break due to a kidney-related illness. The rapper was undergoing dialysis up to four times a day as he waited for a match for n eventual kidney transplant. But if you think that that long time off has dulled the fire of earlier tracks like the (literally) anarchic “F*ck Your Stuff“, you’re sorely mistaken.

Take his new video for “Faded.” While the track comes from a record called Chill, dummy, P.O.S. is more than willing to let other artists handle getting mellow for him. His flow and lyrics are just as intense and abrasive as before, even over a bed of coo-ing from Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon.

Eventually, the ethereal vocal samples and serene woodsiness of the clip manage to seep through P.O.S.’ big and boisterous exterior. The chorus drops into a mellow mix of choirs and snaps that repeatedly ask to be loved.

“Slow down, I promise if you do I’ll stick around,” he half-raps, half-sings as the song obliges, locking into a hypnotizing, descending groove courtesy of some flutes and a bass guitar.

Check it out up top and pre-order Chill, dummy via Doomtree now.

