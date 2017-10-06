Instagram

According to a report from WIVB, PartyNextDoor — born Jahron Brathwaite — was arrested Thursday for alleged Xanax and Oxycodone possession. The report says that Party and an associate, Jerome Nevins, were picked up by Niagara County New York State Troopers at around 9:30 AM when U.S. Customs and Border personnel stopped the bus Party and Nevins were riding in for secondary inspection as it was entering the United States. Both Nevins and Brathwaite were issued appearance tickets returnable in the Town of Lewiston Court and charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Party only just released a new EP, Seven Days, featuring the upbeat heartbreak anthem “Damage” with Halsey last week, after sending subliminal shots as his ex Kehlani with “Own Up To Your Sh*t.” Now, it looks like the shoe is on the other foot for the Mississauga native, who’s maybe been trying to live up to his name just a little well.

The OVO crooner will have to return to Lewiston for his arraignment, meaning he will be able to enter a plea against the charges filed. According to New York penal code, criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh-degree is the lowest level offense chargeable for the unlawful possession of any controlled or banned substance, but is still a misdemeanor, with a penalty of up to a year in jail.