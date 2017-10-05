Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Just last week, Canadian singer/songwriter PartyNextDoor released his new EP, Seven Days. Now, his standout collaboration with Halsey from the seven-song EP, “Damage,” is Beats 1 Radio’s Zane Lowe’s World Record. An upbeat combination of dancehall influences and stripped-down, two-step dance music, the track finds Party ruminating on the effect one woman, in particular, has over him, saying, “You’re the only one that gets under my skin, you’re doing damage.” Considering his rather vicious takedown of former flame Kehlani with “Own Up To Your Sh*t,” it’s safe to say he’s had rotten luck with the ladies lately.

In his interview with Zane Lowe to introduce “Damage” as World Record, he was especially effusive with praise for Halsey, gushing, “Shout to Halsey. Halsey’s so talented and her voice is so strong. I love her. It’s so addicting. I just love her voice she could say anything and it sounds amazing. She’s probably the only artist I’ve made a song within the studio together successfully. I went in cut my verse, cut the hook, she came in, did her verse. It’s the only artist I’ve ever worked with literally one mic, we were both in the studio, and we made a song and it was finished.”

He also broke down the theory behind his new project Seven Days, explaining how he conceptualized the album and recorded it within its titular timeframe. “I made this project in seven days. I had a bad July. Women. I continue to put myself in situations. That’s where the content continues to come from. A lot of the songs literally happen right after. She walked out the house and I walked right up to the studio, take it one cut and call my homeboys and they’re like really? She just left bro. So Seven Days. It’s not a breakup project. It’s a project of real songs, real things. I just wrote them and sang them in seven days.”

It’s an insightful interview for the Mississauga native, in a year where he’s had a few.

You can check out “Damage” with Halsey up top, the interview with Zane Lowe below, and stream/purchase Seven Days here.