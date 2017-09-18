Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Canadian singer Partynextdoor won’t be endearing himself to his and Kehlani’s mutual fans with his latest single. “Own Up To Your Sh*t” finds Kehlani’s ex hijacking the melody from Tony Toni Tone’s immaculate jam “Lay Your Head On My Pillow” to send a few shots her way, referencing her trip to the hospital last year after an apparent suicide attempt.

Apparently, Party feels unappreciated for his support of Kehlani through that time after she maintained contact with NBA star Kyrie Irving, who was rumored to be the reason behind her depression.

Kehlani has gone on to recover from experience, releasing a cathartic album in January, SweetSexySavage, which touched on the experience and her newfound resilience throughout.

Meanwhile, PartyNextDoor faded into the background during all the resultant media coverage, and only now appears ready to address his side of the story. He certainly had his own emotional rollercoaster, but it seemed that, as the “other man” in this scenario, his feelings were overlooked in favor of jokes targeted at Kyrie Irving and sympathy directed toward Kehlani as she recovered and sought peace of mind. He shares his thoughts here, with lines like, “I’m the only one who put his head down on your hospital bed / You the one who let me down,” revealing exactly how it felt about the situation. And in case there was any doubt that he was specifically referring to Kehlani, he follows up with, “I was the one who called the ambulance and said you was forgiven / Even though that I was the one that was cheated on and watched her tell the story wrong.”

