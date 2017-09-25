‘Patti Cake$’s Real Triumph Is Turning Rap Into A Feminist Tool

09.25.17 17 mins ago

Andrew Boyle/Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation

As a white girl, retired rapper, and proud owner of a black light Biggie poster, I was hesitant to see Sundance darling Patti Cake$, which follows an aspiring white rapper trying to make it big. I assumed the film would either make me feel ashamed for abandoning my former passion, or — worse — for my murky relationship with cultural appropriation. But on a recent lazy Saturday, I finally bit the bullet. Did I feel read by the film? Absolutely. But I was also deeply moved, both by its portraiture of the highs and lows of creative expression, and by its poignant demonstration of something I’ve had on my mind for a while: How rap can be used as a feminist tool.

A female hip-hop enthusiast is a strange space to occupy. In one of my favorite rap songs, Biggie details robbing a woman and then ejaculating in her eyeball. I’ve often grappled with my passion for a genre historically known for glorifying objectification of and violence towards women. My preference for female rappers like Lil Kim, who often flip the script–“I treat ya’ll n*ggas like ya’ll treat us, no doubt / Ay yo, yo, yo, come here so I can bust in ya mouth” — was a temporary fix. But then an Esquire interview with Ilana Glazer helped assuage my feminist guilt. Regarding her former status as a Nicki Minaj super-fan, she said:

I listened to her mixtapes over and over, I knew all her f*cking raps. Because it felt good to, like, bark cocky sh*t. It stuck in my brain. You know when you smile, your brain feels you smiling and starts emitting happiness, you know, serotonin? Kind of that. I feel like I spit her sh*t that was pumping in my ears for so long that I was able to feel that confident.

Around The Web

TAGSpatti cake$

What Unites Us

Finding Answers And Fighting Fear At The ‘House Of Yes’

Finding Answers And Fighting Fear At The ‘House Of Yes’

09.22.17 3 days ago 2 Comments
These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

09.19.17 6 days ago
The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

09.15.17 1 week ago 11 Comments
Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 2 weeks ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 3 weeks ago 18 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP