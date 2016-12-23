Paul Wall And Baby Bash Were Arrested In Houston Drug Raid

Getty Image

Paul Wall and Baby Bash were arrested early this morning (December 23). In a drug raid carried out by Harris County’s ‘Member Them? unit, the “Sittin Sidewayz” rapper and his long-time associate were rounded up along with eight others. TMZ reports that both rappers have been tagged with felony charges.

Wall — whose legal name is Paul Michael Slayton — was charged with Manufacturing/Delivery on a Controlled Substance between 4-400 grams and had his bail set at $20,000. Hopefully, a man who has enough money to give away free grills kept a little stashed away for himself. Bash (a.k.a. Ronald Ray Bryant) received the same charge and the same bail amount. The sheriff’s office sadly has not commented on whether the alleged manufacturing looked like any specific weather events. They also haven’t revealed what drugs the duo were allegedly delivering or making.

It’s far from the first questionable, drug-related thing that Wall has made headlines for. He and Bash were both arrested for marijuana possession back in 2011, and he’s previously gone on-record to say that syrup isn’t killing anyone. But when you’re still making songs with titles like “Drank”, maybe it’s in your best interest to try and distance the drug from any health issues.