Paul White And Danny Brown Lose Their Minds In The ‘Accelerator’ Video

Frequent collaborators Paul White and Danny Brown have released their latest joint effort, the Accelerator EP, and, to signal its arrival, they’ve shared the video for the title track and it’s warped, but enjoyable ride through London. The clip matches the full-speed ahead sound of the record itself as Ewen MacIntosh, the actor known for his Keith Bishop character in the UK Office, stars in the clip in which he’s in hot pursuit of his brain, which has somehow escaped his head and taken off on a mission of its own. All the while Danny’s off-color raps skitter across the frenetic production crafted by Brown. “I tried to make this feel like a dirty rock’n’roll record,” Paul White said in the description. Mission accomplished.

The producer and the Detroit MC last worked together on several of Brown’s solo projects, including last year’s Atrocity Exhibition. The rapper returned the favor by showing up White’s Rapping with Paul White album and the Watch the Ants EP.

With two tracks featuring Danny, the Accelerator EP is available now right here.