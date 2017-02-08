Is Hip-Hop The New Punk?

Paul White And Danny Brown Lose Their Minds In The ‘Accelerator’ Video

02.08.17 9 mins ago

Subscribe to UPROXX

Frequent collaborators Paul White and Danny Brown have released their latest joint effort, the Accelerator EP, and, to signal its arrival, they’ve shared the video for the title track and it’s warped, but enjoyable ride through London. The clip matches the full-speed ahead sound of the record itself as Ewen MacIntosh, the actor known for his Keith Bishop character in the UK Office, stars in the clip in which he’s in hot pursuit of his brain, which has somehow escaped his head and taken off on a mission of its own. All the while Danny’s off-color raps skitter across the frenetic production crafted by Brown. “I tried to make this feel like a dirty rock’n’roll record,” Paul White said in the description. Mission accomplished.

The producer and the Detroit MC last worked together on several of Brown’s solo projects, including last year’s Atrocity Exhibition. The rapper returned the favor by showing up White’s Rapping with Paul White album and the Watch the Ants EP.

With two tracks featuring Danny, the Accelerator EP is available now right here.

TAGSDANNY BROWNPaul White

Around The Web

Michael Jordan Once Pushed The Bulls To Make A Trade By Saying ‘I Need Help’

Michael Jordan Once Pushed The Bulls To Make A Trade By Saying ‘I Need Help’

02.07.17 23 hours ago 14 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 6 days ago 5 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 1 week ago 9 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 1 week ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP