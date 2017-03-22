The Grammys Got Political

The Internet Remembers Phife Dawg On The One-Year Anniversary Of His Passing

03.22.17

It’s hard to believe that it’s already been a full year since we lost Phife Dawg. The A Tribe Called Quest rapper passed away at the age of 45 on March 22, 2016 after a decades-long battle with type 1 diabetes. Tributes from every corner of the world poured in shortly after the news hit. Celebrities, rappers, politicians and fans all mourned the loss together. A star-packed memorial event was staged at the Apollo Theater in Harlem that was attended by the remaining members of Tribe, as well as Andre 3000, Kanye West and more.

“One hundred years from now, we’re gonna all be with Phife,” Kanye declared that night. “Anything I ever did wrong, blame Tip and Phife ’cause y’all raised me.” Adding, “Tribe made Kanye West. Made the kid with the pink Polo. Made it so I could dress funny. I’m not sorry if I said something wrong.”

Since then, A Tribe Called Quest released one final album with Phife in December titled We Got It From Here…Thank You 4 Your Service. He also apparently put together a solo album before he died that’s supposed to hit sometime this year.

Today, more tributes to Phife poured in all across social media as fans once again remembered Phife’s life and his contributions to hip-hop.

RIP Phife.

