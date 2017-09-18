Getty Image

Playboi Carti and Lil Uzi Vert fans sleuthed out a possible joint tape from the two up-and-coming rappers based on a Snapchat posted by Carti over the weekend featuring a photo of Captain Sensible and Dave Vanian from London punk band The Damned with a caption reading “Carti Uzi Tape * Uzi Carti Tape * 16.29.”

The numerical significance may be lost on some, but the 16 appears to refer to Uzi’s 1600 block where he grew up in Philadelphia, PA, while the 29 is for the 2900 block of Carti’s hometown, Atlanta, GA.

Carti and Uzi have both been on the rise of late, with Carti’s not-quite-kid-friendly “Magnolia” raising his profile enough that Adidas reached out to the one-time Soundcloud star to feature in one of their recent ad campaigns, while Uzi Vert has released Luv Is Rage 2, and has teased another collaborative project with rock star Marilyn Manson, with whom he’s developed an unlikely friendship.

Uzi has also teased a sequel to his hit mixtape Lil Uzi Vert Vs. The World, so the colorful, rap/goth kid from Philly will be busy for at least the next few months, while a possible joint tape with Playboi Carti will certainly help to increase the latter’s fanbase and exposure. If there is a tape on the way, no release date has been confirmed as yet, but we’re sure the pair’s sharp-eyed fans will catch any clue, no matter how obscure.