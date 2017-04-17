Getty Image

Not all heroes wear capes. When Post Malone turned up at Coachella this weekend and noticed his friends and fans were hungry, he didn’t just sit idly by and watch them starve in the desert heat, he sprung to action. According to TMZ, the “Congratulations” rapper decided to drop $8,000 on 10,000 Popeyes biscuits and had them delivered to the party, using, what else, but Postmates. Apparently the car that showed up was stacked to the roof with boxes of food.

Fans and admirers all over social media loudly applauded Posty’s show of Louisiana-fried generosity.

omfg ok Post Malone literally ordered 10,000 Popeyes biscuits from PostMates and called himself Postmate Malone and this is why he's an icon — Sadie Miller (@thatgirlmerc) April 17, 2017

Post Malone really bought a bunch of Popeyes chicken for his party pic.twitter.com/JzHJE0Ezqw — scary terry (@_ahoyally) April 17, 2017

also also the dream: delivering 10,000 worth of popeyes biscuits to post malone — :) :) :) :) :) :) (@amelendez1996) April 17, 2017

@PostMalone just bought popeyes for everyone at his party wtf this man is my inspiration. — Sayyed Corona (@cbxtra) April 17, 2017

This latest act is just another feather in the cap of Post Malone who’s currently on a pretty impressive wave. His most recent album Stoney, was just certified gold for sales exceeding half a million in February, and he’s riding high the success of the breakout single “Congratulations” which he performed live on Late Night With Seth Meyers last month alongside both Quavo and Metro Boomin. Then, in December he revealed on Twitter he’s got a whole new project already in the works, writing, “Beerbongs and bentleys isn’t a song…. It’s a whole project.”

beerbongs and bentleys isn't a song…. It's a whole project. also a lifestyle 🍻and it's coming 💛 — Beerbongs & Bentleys (@PostMalone) December 29, 2016

It’s nice to see him spreading around the love and good vibes to his fans.