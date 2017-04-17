Not all heroes wear capes. When Post Malone turned up at Coachella this weekend and noticed his friends and fans were hungry, he didn’t just sit idly by and watch them starve in the desert heat, he sprung to action. According to TMZ, the “Congratulations” rapper decided to drop $8,000 on 10,000 Popeyes biscuits and had them delivered to the party, using, what else, but Postmates. Apparently the car that showed up was stacked to the roof with boxes of food.
Fans and admirers all over social media loudly applauded Posty’s show of Louisiana-fried generosity.
This latest act is just another feather in the cap of Post Malone who’s currently on a pretty impressive wave. His most recent album Stoney, was just certified gold for sales exceeding half a million in February, and he’s riding high the success of the breakout single “Congratulations” which he performed live on Late Night With Seth Meyers last month alongside both Quavo and Metro Boomin. Then, in December he revealed on Twitter he’s got a whole new project already in the works, writing, “Beerbongs and bentleys isn’t a song…. It’s a whole project.”
It’s nice to see him spreading around the love and good vibes to his fans.
